While I continue to feel safe in my home and community, America as a whole has grown increasingly dangerous for Black people under the leadership of Donald Trump. At first it was just rhetoric that painted Mexicans as criminals and rapists. Then it was the notion that there were very fine people among the Neo-Nazis who marched to protect a Confederate monument in Charlottesville. Then it was the assertion that Black people came from shithole countries, that monuments to slavery should be protected, and most recently, that federal agents should be called in to quell protests against racism.