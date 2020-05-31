We are angry because we are caught in the throes of a policing system that evolved from slave patrols meant to keep black people in bondage in the 1800s. We are angry because even now, in videotaped 911 calls made by white people challenging everything from our right to sleep in dorms to our right to bird-watch, police are misused to maintain an unjust racial hierarchy. We are angry because even when our deaths at the hands of police are videotaped, justice is too often nonexistent.