Could city residents do more? We all can, but residents might be more inclined if they could trust that they’d be safe when they spoke up, or if dangerous criminals weren’t given reduced sentences only to go on to commit more heinous crimes, or if police solved more than half of the city’s homicides. If the city showed the kind of all-hands-on-deck focus we now know it is capable of. If elected officials, including Mayor Kenney, remembered that they work for city residents, who shouldn’t be ignored.