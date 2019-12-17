I’m genuinely grateful for this Christmas gift, because I refuse to give money or time to businesses determined to enforce “faith-based” or other forms of disdain for people like me as though their ... preferences were the secular law of the land. But while I can and do survive quite well without Chik-fil-A waffle fries, I would miss curling up with the fuzzy blanket of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses and countless other lighter-than-air Hallmark fairy tales. Go ahead and scoff if you must: To me there is no other seasonal enjoyment quite like dishing and dissing while unabashedly loving the predictability, the pretend snow, and the goodhearted glow that make these movies such a pleasure.