And then in August, fresh from his latest release from a 3½-year stint for gun possession, he read my column about neighbors debating how to replace the fading garden mural bearing his sister’s likeness. When a new design didn’t seem to include preserving her image, neighbor Ancestor Goldsky complained. He and his family lived in the Fairmount house where Charnae was murdered, and for years they had answered unannounced knocks on his door from other siblings who came to remember and pay tribute to their sister. He was worried, and angry: What was he going to tell them when they returned and their sister’s image was gone?