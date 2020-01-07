I thought about that when I watched her 2018 TEDx Talk about 21st-century policing and cringed when she said about cops, “we only hear the bad – that’s it.” In a department that still fails to share the stories that would improve relationships between police and the communities they serve, she should redirect that disdain to anyone and anything working against the safety of Philly’s citizens. And that includes some of the same old folks allowed to feed at this city’s anti-violence funding trough while leaders insist they’re introducing innovative new approaches.