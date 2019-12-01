A 41-year-old man from North Philadelphia has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenage girl Saturday afternoon.
Robert Jamieson was charged Sunday with murder and three counts of attempted murder, along with illegal possession of a gun, reckless endangerment, and related charges, according to court documents.
Jamieson has been in custody since police arrived on the scene Saturday, with multiple witnesses identifying him as the shooter, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told reporters.
Police found a nine-millimeter handgun at the scene, said CBS3, which first identified Jamieson as the shooter Sunday morning.
Jamieson began shooting randomly around 4:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue, police said. Coulter told reporters at the scene Saturday night that Jamieson “appeared to be firing randomly as people were exiting the bus,” shooting first at a woman who was not hit and then at the teenager.
The 16-year-old girl, whose name police had not released Sunday, was struck once in the left shoulder and taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m.
Police said Saturday that the shooter had previous interactions with police, and Jamieson’s court history shows prior charges relating to possession and intent to manufacture or distribute drugs; burglary and theft; soliciting prostitution; and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The girl’s killing was the latest in a gun-violence crisis that has long plagued Philadelphia, highlighted by high-profile shootings of kids that have drawn anger and anguish from community activists and those affected, and promises of action from officials. Among the shootings in recent weeks was a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy shot within an hour of each other, a 10-year-old boy shot in the head while walking home from school in Frankford, an 11-month-old boy shot in North Philadelphia four times, and a 2-year-old girl in Kensington shot dead while in her mother’s arms.
Saturday’s fatal shooting came the same day that more than 1,000 people filled a church in Atlantic City to remember Micah S. Tennant-Dunmore, the 10-year-old boy who died after being shot at a Pleasantville-Camden high school football game Nov. 15 stemming from a fight among several men.
There had been more than 1,347 people shot in Philadelphia as of Friday, when police data on shooting victims was last released. That number has gone up since then. In addition to the teenage girl, this weekend’s shooting victims included:
- a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia;
- a 40-year-old man Saturday morning in Olney;
- a 23-year-old woman Saturday night in Germantown;
- a 63-year-old man early Sunday morning in Frankford;
- a 56-year-old man early Sunday in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia.
- a 19-year-old man Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia
More than 100 of Philadelphia’s shooting victims this year have been under the age of 18.