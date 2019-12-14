There, by her feet, was her 3-year-old, Skylah-Kree Smith, smiling ear-to-ear near a new bike while her aunt held her sister, Suraya, just 2 days old when her father died. Across the room were sisters Khalia and Malia Allford, each holding a small pile of gifts, their thoughts for the moment on something other than the absence of their father, gunned down in 2018. And huddled together at one of the tables were four of the Hamilton siblings, ages 17 to 12, bonded by blood but brought even closer after their father was shot and killed by one of his lifelong friends last year.