I asked Catherine Chen, a senior vice president and Huawei board member, what would happen if President Donald Trump eliminates all loopholes in the ban on Huawei purchases of U.S. components. “I don’t think it will have much of an impact on us, especially not for 5G,” she said. (U.S. tech experts say Huawei has stockpiled at least a year’s worth of such components and Huawei is also working on developing its own components.)