GOP leaders (except the brain dead) know Biden won fairly, know that 61 out of 62 court cases brought by Trump lawyers were thrown out because the lawyers had no evidence. They have heard the phone recording of Trump trying to strong-arm Georgia election officials. They know Trump incited the mob at the Capitol to go after the vice president if Pence wouldn’t overturn the election — unconstitutionally — even as rioters were screaming “Hang Mike Pence.”