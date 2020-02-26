I met up with this kind of Hindu fanaticism in 1998, when writing about the first Indian election in which the BJP won a national victory. In Mumbai, I interviewed Bal Thackeray, the leader of another fanatic Hindu movement called Shiv Sena, allied with Modi’s BJP party. Guarded by goons who lined up for blocks outside his home, draped in crimson robes, Thackeray bragged of how he had orchestrated anti-Muslim riots in Mumbai in December 1992. He told me that if a fictional movie version of the riots didn’t meet his approval, he would shut any movie theater down that attempted to show it.