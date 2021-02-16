It also made me feel somewhat vindicated about my decision to include race as one of my areas of coverage. It has cost me, though. I get more than my share of haters. I have the emails to prove it. I also get challenged about why I write about the topics I do. Sometimes I want to respond by saying, “Do you ever ask white journalists why they write about what they do?” I already know the answer. Of course they don’t. In their eyes, I’m the anomaly. And if you consider the findings of Temple’s audit, they have a point.