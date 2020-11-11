So when I saw Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' tweet on Monday, singling out African American women and thanking us for our support during the election, it stopped me. I remember because I had taken a vacation day and had been relaxing at the Jersey Shore when I read it and bolted straight up. I smiled as I looked it over a second time and then a third. It made me feel really, really good. As an African American woman, I felt seen in a way that I usually don’t. I also felt appreciated. I felt understood.