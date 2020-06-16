“When Israel will annex unilaterally we shall see [renewed] Palestinian violence start in the West Bank,” says retired admiral Ami Ayalon, former head of Israel’s internal Shin Bet security service. His biggest fear, he said on an Israel Policy Forum call, is that the Palestinian Authority’s security forces, which now provide critical assistance to Israel, will stop cooperating and “do nothing to stop the violence.” Hamas, which now controls Gaza, would feel compelled to compete, and the violence would ultimately “penetrate into our cities.”