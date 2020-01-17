For the uninitiated — or for those unaccustomed to reading about a Philly music legend in a grammar column — the Geator with the Heater is Jerry Blavat, the Boss with the Hot Sauce, My Main Man, Pots and Pans. As a DJ, emcee and all-around entertainer, Blavat has used his unique, highly rhythmic take on language to get “yon teens” (as he called them back in the day) and “beyond teens” (as he calls them now) out on the dance floor. As he’s rapped over songs throughout a 60-year career in show business, the language of the Geator comes not from a deep study of syllabic verse, but from his roots as a dancer, where he learned how rhythm informs both music and language.