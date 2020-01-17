Biden is more measured about troop withdrawals than the progressives, arguing that special forces (but not combat troops) must be left abroad to counter terrorism. Under Sanders’ criticism, he bragged about directing the pullout of all U.S. troops from Iraq as vice president. (I believe the final pullout in 2011 was a mistake, helping ISIS take over swathes of Syria and northern Iraq. Similarly, if the Iraqi government could be quietly convinced, I think it would be better to leave some troops in Iraq.)