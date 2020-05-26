Trump was sued by the Justice Department for refusing to rent to blacks. He campaigned for a group of black and brown boys, the famous “Central Park Five," to receive the death penalty for raping a white woman—a crime they didn’t commit. He called African countries shitholes. He said very fine people were among those who marched with neo-Nazis during a violent confrontation in Charlottesville over Confederate monuments. And he seems increasingly indifferent to the life-and-death consequences of a virus that is disproportionately killing African Americans.