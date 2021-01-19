I’m not sure Dr. King would have been impressed. In his 1967 speech at the National Conference on New Politics in Chicago, Dr. King said, “True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It understands that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring. A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth.” Philadelphia, as the nation’s poorest big city that was founded on a long, sordid history of stealing lands from the Leni-Lenape and decades of state-sanctioned segregation and ghettoization, is still on that road to Jericho.