Later, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, in responding to questions about the inconsistencies between video and police accounts, claimed KPCC is not a household name, despite it being one of the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. Villanueva has appeared on the station several times. He also took a question from Huang at the news conference hours before her arrest. The incident is still under investigation, but the inspector general recently said that preliminary evidence suggests parts of the claims made by police may be false.