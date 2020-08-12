I know I’ll never forget those days. The early 1980s were an especially invigorating time to be on HU’s campus. We thought of ourselves as the next generation of social activists. We were protesting apartheid in South Africa. We demonstrated for the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s birthday to be recognized as a federal holiday. Even on our own campus, we participated in civil rights-style sit-ins at the administration building to protest censorship of the student paper. Harris was active in student government and on the debate team. I worked on various campus publications and at the student radio station.