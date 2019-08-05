The event was a success and Sherlock has turned her focus to getting a bill introduced in the Pennsylvania legislature next month that would mandate supervised visitation for parents with a history of violence or abuse. Sherlock, an emergency room nurse in Trenton, also thinks volatile parents should be required to get mental health treatment. The proposed legislation she’s hoping to get passed is still being written and will include a requirement that judges be trained. The bill will be cosponsored by Rep. Tina Davis (D.-Bucks) and Rep. Perry Warren (D.-Bucks).