Reading the book cast me back to a day in November 1998, when I stood by the stairs in a St. Petersburg apartment building, on a landing strewn with flowers in tribute to Galina Starovoitova. A human rights activist and parliament member whom I knew well, she had been gunned down right there a couple of days prior, apparently because of her crusade against corruption in the oil industry. Putin, then head of Russia’s main intelligence agency and soon to become president, could surely have learned who ordered the hit job, but the murderer was never identified.