Stop me if you’ve heard this one: There are not enough Latinos in newsrooms. Not enough Latinos in newsrooms with the power to direct coverage and narratives. Not enough Latinos in newsrooms to get their voices heard when they not only watch themselves but also the communities that are covered superficially at best get lumped together. A high-stakes election is not the time to try to educate the public on a huge segment of their country. Latinos have varied backgrounds, and they know they have varied backgrounds, and that perspective is what’s too often missing from conversations and coverage.