I was a first-generation college student. I was already older than my peers after taking what I call the scenic route through school by way of every dead-end job you can think of. The idea of going to college was hammered into me by parents who didn’t graduate from high school but wanted better for their daughters, and it worked. Except beyond getting in, I had no clue what to do. Who did I even think I was being in college, and — get this — thinking I could actually get a job where my voice mattered? I was still talking a mile a minute back then, less because I grew up in New York City, and more, I later realized, because I feared that if I didn’t get everything I had to say out fast, people would stop listening.