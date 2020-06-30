So it is easy to assume that, as Trump supporters and many younger Americans rebuff masks, this country could never resume a mask culture. Vice President Pence, who heads Trump’s coronavirus task force almost never masks. And when Trump himself makes fun of Joe Biden for masking and mocks the practice in interviews and rallies, it’s hard to see masking becoming widespread. The White House sloughs off the masking issue to local officials, who aren’t well positioned to enforce it.