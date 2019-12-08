It kind of says something about who really holds the cards in America in 2019 when a man who conceivably could become “the leader of the free world” 13 months from now doesn’t have the clout to get the all-powerful, all-knowing McKinsey to sign off on his modest request. I’m not a huge Buttigieg fan — indeed, my last column was a harsh critique of his inadequate college affordability plan — and it’s fair to ask what working for McKinsey tells us about his worldview, but I also think on some level he’s being unfairly scapegoated. We go after Buttigieg on McKinsey because he’s accessible — on the campaign trail and eventually in the voting booth. The real villain in the McKinsey saga is McKinsey — but they are far out of our reach.