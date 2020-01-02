On Wednesday, when at least two Mummers decided to don blackface during the annual New Year’s Day parade, African-American tax dollars helped to pay for that racist slap at our community.
The men, identified in published reports as Kevin Hinkel and Mike Tomaszwski, wore blackface even though it has been banned since the 1964 parade.
According to mayoral spokesperson Lauren Cox, the City of Philadelphia paid $670,000 for the parade last year and expects to pay around the same amount this year. Much of that money comes from taxpayer dollars. In a city that’s about 45 percent black, a hefty portion of that will be paid by African Americans.
But this is not just about money. This is about human dignity. Black people are tired of being mocked by those who would engage in the age-old minstrelsy that is blackface. We are tired of those who hate us hiding behind paint, behind hoods, behind excuses and ultimately, behind a government that would dare to fund open bigotry with our tax dollars.
That’s why, even as I write this, black Philadelphians and their allies are planning to protest, just like black Philadelphians protested the decades of racism that led to a court-ordered blackface ban at the 1964 Mummers parade. Mummers fought the ban back then, and 22 buses filled with police were stationed along the 1964 parade route to stem any violence that might erupt. That year, after the official parade, a group of Mummers donned blackface and marched on Second Street.
This year, in a similar act of defiance, Hinkel and Tomaszwski, donned blackface during the parade. When the parade ended, Hinkel was approached by a reporter.
"I talk to black people,” Hinkel told NBC 10 Philadelphia. “They told me, 'What are you talking about? You can wear whatever you want. That ain’t discriminating me. That ain’t racist to me. That’s what they tell me."
I’d be interested to talk to the black people who supposedly gave Hinkel their blessing to wear blackface. More importantly, I’d like to talk to the other Mummers who stood by and allowed Hinkel and Tomaszwski to wear blackface, knowing it was banned. In my view, every Mummer who saw them is accountable, as is every organization involved.
Which brings me to the Philadelphia Flyers, the hockey team whose mascot the Froggy Carr brigade claimed they were honoring. Members of Froggy Carr wore Flyers team colors and had Flyers logos on their umbrellas, even as members of their brigade wore blackface. I reached out to Flyers spokesman Brian Smith for comment, but had not heard back by press time. I sincerely hope that the Flyers condemn the Mummers for their racism. Right now, their silence speaks volumes.
But at least one Philadelphian has already done the right thing and spoken up about Froggy Carr’s racist tomfoolery. He happens to be the Philadelphian in charge.
“The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted after the parade. “This selfish, hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, or the city itself. We must be better than this. The group was disqualified and we will be exploring additional penalties.”
In an emailed statement, mayoral spokesperson Cox went further. “The people who do this do not care about the future of the parade, only bringing attention to their own hate.”
I agree with that sentiment, and that’s why I’m calling for the City to immediately remove all taxpayer funding from the Mummers parade. But we shouldn’t stop there.
If the Mummers parade goes forward as a privately funded event, the City should make the Mummers reimburse taxpayers for any City services that are rendered for the event, and require the Mummers to make charitable contributions to agencies that service the community. Philadelphia has a similar arrangement with Jay-Z’s organization for Made In America, a private ticketed concert series which reimburses the City for about 50 percent of the cost of City services attached to the event.
I hope black Philadelphians—and everyone who supports us—will stand with me on this. We are no longer content to sit still while the government supports racism with our tax dollars.
No other group would abide this kind of insult, and blacks shouldn’t take it, either.