Would it survive the coronavirus? Memberships were down, pandemic fears were up, and the Nile had only just skirted economic collapse a few years earlier. Patterson had stepped in to help the club’s board stabilize the place he fondly remembered as a child. But the club was not yet on pace for even the 200 family memberships needed to cover overhead. Would kids have somewhere to go during the summer of quarantine if the Nile could not make it?