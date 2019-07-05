One video shows a young couple bent over as they inject syringes into their arms while riding public transit. Others show people lying on sidewalks as Philadelphia police try to revive their lifeless bodies. People who appear to be under the influence of drugs yell gibberish and rock back and forth. In one video, all of this takes place as the music from an ice cream truck plays in the background. One of the most disturbing videos shows a young woman dangling from a second-floor window in her underwear, before falling to the sidewalk.