Of all the challenges during the pandemic, the one I’ve struggled with most is the loss of face-to-face interactions with people in neighborhoods all over the city. The serendipitous connections made from an impulsive decision to walk down one street instead of another. Or as it happened on Thursday, from looking up from my phone to see two young siblings in face masks — that were mostly worn correctly — performing their special “mask dance.” (And yes, it was every bit as adorable as it sounds.)