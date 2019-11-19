With the help of Boland and other dedicated Parkway staffers, the students planned an anti-violence basketball tournament scheduled for Monday Nov. 25 at the Community College of Philadelphia. Teams of Parkway students will play one another, with the final winners going against a team of police officers from the Ninth District led by Community Relations Officer Jesse O’Shea. (In the future they want to open the tournament to other schools, but for now it’s limited to Parkway students.)