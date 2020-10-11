No longer can a single voter press a single button for a popular presidential candidate and lodge a vote, automatically, for every other party candidate on the ballot below. Now, if you vote for Joe Biden, you have to then find every other Democrat and vote for them, too, if you want to vote straight party. It makes winning, if you’re a lower-rung candidate, all the harder to do. Those state Republicans knew what they were doing. They’d had lots of members defeated in elections in 2018; why let Dems keep winning so easily?