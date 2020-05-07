Eric Robledo, a barber at Consider It Done, used to help out his elderly parents; now they’re helping him. So, it’s been hard to say no to giving a few cuts (in protective gear) to longtime customers who are friends. In the nearly two months since the shop’s been closed, his co-worker Nathaniel Zenon, a father of five, went through his savings and credit cards until he felt he had no other option than to do something most barbers I spoke with have also done: Make a few house calls.