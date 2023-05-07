Even as someone who spends a lot of time thinking about gun violence, I’ve found myself increasingly consumed with mass shootings.

Not just the individual acts that have become a mangled stitch in the fabric of our divided nation — like the gunman who Saturday afternoon killed eight people and injured at least seven others at an Allen, Texas outlet mall.

But the actual words. Mass shootings. Mass. Shootings.

The words keep knocking around my head.

There is no single, broadly accepted definition of what that means.

The Inquirer defines a mass shooting as one that occurs in public and kills three or more people.

The FBI classifies mass shootings as four or more deaths in a single incident.

Meanwhile, Congress has used the definition of three or more, and the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks mass shootings, defines them as any incident in which four or more people are injured or killed, a classification also used by some national media outlets. (I often wonder why any shooting with more than one victim isn’t considered a mass shooting, but that may be a column for another day.)

All of that ambiguity, that discretion, really, impacts not just how we view each incident of gun violence in our country, and in our city, but also how we view its victims.