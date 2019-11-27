And yet like most affairs, it … just happened. Like every other year, I’d waited through an icy winter for baseball’s Opening Day with Santa levels of anticipation. Now it was here and I stared at the dashboard, at the button on the far left that still connected me — at 50,000 static-filled watts — to my past life as a New Yorker, 660, WFAN. And with my right index finger, I jabbed instead at a button to the right: Philadelphia’s WPHT, 1210.