“The protest was necessary to bring attention to the total disrespect of human beings who live and work in this City,” Rochelle Bilal, Guardian Civic League President and Democratic candidate for Philadelphia Sheriff, told me. “This should not have happened, coming from an institution whose employees are sworn to protect and serve the very human beings that they say these hateful things about. It is very important that we don’t just stop at the protest, that we continue to press forward and have as many conversations with everyone, to get the results we need, not only for the citizens of this great city of ours, and also for the good police officers who are now damaged by the actions of others.”