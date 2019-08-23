There are commonalities on the site, amid all the stories. The ones that define Philadelphia’s gun-violence epidemic. The overwhelming majority of victims are black. So many are young. And no matter their age, they were on the cusp of fulfilling a potential that will never be realized. The circumstances of their lives — the corrosive racism that has led society to somehow deem these men and women as allowable losses — means they don’t garner the sympathy and the outrage they should.