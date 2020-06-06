Brown is a rare figure. He does not just donate stock, or give money to a church or synagogue, or get his name on a building and call it charity. Brown sells food — one of the hardest industries to be in. He employs the people he serves at six city-area stores. And on Friday, while sweating in stifling humidity, he even wiped down the microphone himself with antiseptic cloths between each speaker, a gesture amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced us all into masks.