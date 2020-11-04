I laughed, but it also reminded me of something that I’d been thinking about: How even if the witch, or Trump, in this case, is voted out, there are others to blame for the crisis we’re in — the flying monkeys, if you will, who cosigned or coddled or cowered to Trump, including journalists who’ve discovered more synonyms for the words liar and racist than any thesaurus, and politicians who at best have been publicly silent but privately disgusted by Trump’s behavior.