The sight of overflowing streets in San Juan was not completely unfamiliar to their fellow Americans on the mainland. Some recalled the first Women’s March on January 21, 2017, which produced a similar-sized throng in the nation’s capital and a couple million more in cities from coast-to-coast. But that protest drew from a mainland population that is more than 100 times that of Puerto Rico, and also there’s been a gradual shift since the early days of Trump’s presidency away from protest and toward both a reckless, blind faith in the Mueller probe and in electing Democrats who swore on a stack of Bibles that they would hold the White House accountable. After yesterday, Mueller’s clipped performance — echoing the pulled punches of his investigation — and the Democrats’ plodding, overmatched response to White House stonewalling and spin has left millions of Americans feeling gaslit all over again.