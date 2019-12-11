But far worse is the movie’s unmistakable insinuation that Scruggs gets the critical tip that Jewell is a suspect only after encountering Hamm’s G-man in a dark bar where she turns on the thigh-rubbing seduction, gets the info, and then asks if they should go to a motel room or her car as the scene fades out. The moment has already caused something of an uproar — Scruggs’ Atlanta co-workers insist she would have never traded sex for a story. No such charge was leveled in the deeply reported books and magazine articles that inspired the firm. What’s more, such an allegation wasn’t made in years of litigation by Jewell against Scruggs, her co-author, and the AJC.