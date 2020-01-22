But the protests looked to be about much more than just guns. They looked to be about right wing groups using the protests to promote their racist agendas. That was what Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam feared when he banned guns on the capitol grounds during the event. According to law enforcement officials, he may have had reason to be concerned. Three suspected white supremacists arrested by the FBI prior to the rally had discussed opening fire at the event from different positions to create chaos, law enforcement officials said.