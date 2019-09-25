Sinatra played. Everyone shared stories of the old block. Of the old fig tree in the backyard, where Antonette and her sisters sat long after the tree was gone. The smell of burnt orange peels, which Antonette charred on the stove, perfuming the house. How her husband, blue-eyed Michael, spoke Italian when his temper flared, and how his grandkids thought that if they got angry enough, the mother tongue would flow from their mouths, too. The dozens of kids who seemed to live on Mifflin Street alone, who ran the block like a playground, gleaning halfballs from the roofs, running errands for the backroom card players — 10 hoagies for $2.50.