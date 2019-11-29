TAIPEI, TAIWAN — While the world’s eyes have focused on democracy protests in Hong Kong, far less attention has been paid to Hong Kong’s spillover effect on Taiwan, a nearby island republic off the coast of China.
Here’s why Americans need to be more aware of Taiwan’s vibrant democracy of 23 million people, with its close educational, high-tech and military ties to the USA: Its fate is the issue most likely to spark a military confrontation between Washington and Beijing.
And the reverberations of the pro-democracy revolt in Hong Kong almost guarantee that tensions between China and Taiwan will rise in the near future. Especially as Taiwan heads for presidential elections early next year.
A little history is necessary to understand the prospects for a future U.S.-China set-to over Taiwan.
China considers Taiwan (also known as the Republic of China, or ROC) to be a renegade republic. China’s president Xi Jinping is anxious to reunify it with the mainland while he holds power.
The ROC was founded when nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek and his army fled there from the mainland in 1949 after being defeated by the communists. The United States, eventually withdrew formal recognition of the ROC (as did most countries) when it recognized the People’s Republic of China in 1979.
However, Washington also signed the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act that called for the island’s future to be determined “by peaceful means,” and promised to provide Taipei with defensive arms. (The Trump administration has recently approved sales to Taiwan of $2 billion worth of tanks, armored vehicles and Stinger antiaircraft missiles as well as an $8 billion sale of new F-16 fighter jets).
Ever since 1979, the ROC has existed in a sort of gray zone. In 1992, Beijing and Taiwan adopted a convenient fiction, known as the 1992 consensus. which asserted that there was only one China. But each side claimed to be the legitimate ruler of the one China (thus finessing the issue of whether Taiwan had broken away).
That consensus eroded over time. Beijing insists it means “one China, two systems” meaning that Taiwan can maintain its system, but under Beijing’s overlordship. (This is also the formula applied to Hong Kong).
Taiwan’s gray zone disappeared when its citizens elected president Tsai Ing-wen, in January 2016; her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rejected the “one China” concept, insisting Taiwan was a “sovereign” republic — while carefully refraining from proclaiming independence.
But — based on her poor showing in local elections in 2018 — the Chinese leadership was confident she would lose in 2020 to the more Beijing-friendly KMT party. However, as Hong Kong has boiled, President Tsai’s poll numbers have soared, and she is now the overwhelming favorite.
“They were trying to use Hong Kong as a model but we see it is a fake,” I was told by Wang Ting-yu, chairman of the foreign affairs and national defense committee of Taiwan’s parliament. “Hong Kong is a living example of the failure of ‘one country two systems.’”
Adds Ketty Chen, of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, “Taiwan’s young people weren’t paying lot of attention but now all are watching.”
“Taiwanese are not necessarily pro-independence,” Chen continues, “but they are antiunification. They want to live under a democratic system.”
This brings us to the existential question: With Xi Jinping insisting that unification is China’s goal, how does Taiwan hold him off? (He has set no target date for reunification but doesn’t rule out using force.)
I put this question to Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu. “The policy of this government is not to make any provocation,” he insisted (although Tsai picked a vice presidential candidate who has been openly pro-independence). “ We will not give China any excuse to launch an attack on Taiwan.”
But Taiwan leaders do worry. China just sent its new aircraft carrier through the straits as a warning, and is buying off the small number of states that recognize Taiwan diplomatically.
“Whenever an authoritarian state has a crisis, the easiest way to divert attention is to find a scapegoat,” says Wu. “What we are concerned about: hybrid warfare, including cyberattacks, massive disinformation attacks, combined with military activity. We are in final stages of election campaign, and we also expect a disinformation campaign.”
Wu insists Taiwan’s goal is to defend itself and “show China they would have to pay a very dear price if they want to launch an attack.”
But looking at Taiwan’s geography it’s clear that a call for U.S. help would be Taiwan’s last resort, but what that would entail is uncertain. Moreover, while Congress firmly supports Taiwan, no one can be certain where President Trump would stand or whether he might try to use Taiwan as a bargaining chip with Beijing.
What’s more certain is that the White House should be considering a broad strategy, along with Asian allies, to convince China it shouldn’t make any risky moves on Taiwan. And Tsai Ing-wen would have to be very very careful in a second term.