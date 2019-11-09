The initial focus of China’s efforts was on creating commercial codes (to reassure foreign investors) along with a body of criminal codes. In the 1990s and early 2000s, it widened to public interest law, seeking to help those denied justice, such as peasants displaced by developers. During this period, legal reformers sought to make the judiciary independent of the Communist Party. Under President Xi Jinping, that debate has been closed (along with firms that practiced public interest law).