We watch the expansion of such institutions, knowing that we won’t reap the economic benefit of their growth. We observe the migration of students and housing and resources not meant for the black community, and our animosity grows. We feel our communities changing as the institution’s growth becomes a driver for gentrification, and we are saddened. And as we are hired by these institutions in low-wage security positions that place us firmly between the wealth of other people and the poverty of our own, we can’t shake the feeling that we’ve been had.