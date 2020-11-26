Azir’s father, Troy, was a chef at a Penn dining hall who was working hard toward his dream of running a kosher food truck. Penn students rallied behind him, but when Azir was shot, the family’s focus naturally turned to their son. There were setbacks, but also a lot of people who stepped up, including readers who donated to help get the truck up and running, and to assist the family during some hard times, including Harris being laid off during the early days of COVID.