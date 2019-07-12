View this post on Instagram

If you a single mother in North or West Philly, text “TOPDOG” to 81257 . We will come to your house and deliver stuff til we run out. Diapers, socks, kids back packs, toothpaste, bottles, and more. . We bout to start doing this every month. Follow and keep an eye out for the post. . . .#topdoggivesback #topdoglaw #philly #philadephia #westphilly #northphilly #philadephia #giveback