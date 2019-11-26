When analyzed through a typographic lens, Trump’s handwriting is far clearer than what comes out of his mouth. There’s consistency: B, D, F and P all boast a thick top-line serif that suggests decisiveness and confidence. All of the capital letters are identical to lowercase ones with the exception of I, whose lowercase i has a small dot atop an otherwise carbon-copy character. The letters are thick and declarative, ensuring that the reader feels the message’s impact. There’s irony: The J has a hard 90-degree angle like a backwards L, and the L’s turn is soft and gradual, like a backwards J. There’s even whimsy: The Q looks like a barely closed O perched atop a cigar. It’s just weird enough to be compelling, but not so weird as to be totally illegible.