I was outside the courthouse for Trump’s historic verdict. Here is what I saw

NEW YORK — I didn’t plan on being outside the courthouse when the verdict for former President Donald Trump was announced. But I happened to be in Manhattan on Thursday reporting a story, knew the jury was deliberating, and thought, let me just swing by the courthouse.

The rest was history. Literally.

Advertisement

Within minutes of arriving at the courthouse near the financial district, the verdict was reached: guilty on all 34 counts, making him the first former U.S. president to be a felon.

And when the announcement came, the area outside the courthouse felt like a party.

» READ MORE: As he becomes a convicted felon, yet another ignominious first for Donald Trump | Editorial

Sure, there were a few Trump supporters who voiced their disapproval that their hero was getting his comeuppance. “I’m sick. I’m sick to my tum tum,” Jake from California (he declined to give his last name) told me, as he downed some pills from a prescription bottle outside the courthouse. “He has no peers. He’s the best!” Then Jake added, “Tonight will not be a dry night.”

But in New York City, which turned against the former president long ago, the vast majority of people I talked to were jubilant. Demetri Kavadas, 28, a social worker who lives in Manhattan was all smiles. “I hate Trump. He’s horrible. He’s a degenerate.”

“It shows justice prevailed. Our system prevailed,” said Kavadas, who wore a Ukrainian flag on his back like a cape. “This is a step toward restoring that solid Democratic foundation.”

And as the afternoon wore on, the perfect weather — and good news — drew a bigger crowd, amid the heavy police presence and journalists like me, clamoring to get quotes.

Shelley and Jim Hoberman came to the courthouse just to be with others and celebrate.

“It’s great for the rule of law,” she said of the verdict. “We are very encouraged.”

I couldn’t help but smile at all the people gathered here, celebrating. I felt the same joy they felt.

I’ve been talking to voters — especially Black voters — leading up to the election, and the amount of misinformation about Donald Trump’s “accomplishments” has scared me. On Thursday, I felt relieved and hopeful that Trump may, finally, have to face the music. He’s not fit for office. This verdict brings us one step closer to making sure he doesn’t get there.

Regardless of individual feelings for or against Trump, a jury of his peers — including one who said they got their news from Trump’s Truth Social platform — heard seven weeks of evidence and needed just 12 hours to reach a unanimous verdict. It’s a testament to the American jury system that even a former president can be held accountable.

On Thursday, it felt good to see justice prevail.

Of course, the big question is: What happens now?

Angel Amezzquito, 48, a Black construction worker who lives in Harlem, was standing outside the courthouse when he told me he intends to vote for Trump in November. “He’s not going to see jail. People like him don’t see jail time,” said Amezzquito, told me he is Caribbean. If anything, the verdict may work in his favor, he added. “He’s still in the race and now you have made him a hot commodity,” serving as a “boost” to his campaign.

It’s true — Trump can still run in November. And according to recent polls, he could win. This baffles me. If many convicted felons can’t vote, how can one become president? As I walked past reporters from other countries explaining to their audience how Trump can still run — and win — office again, I felt sick.

But I quickly put all that out of my mind, and turned my focus to the festivities. In the minutes after the verdict was announced, I wanted to bask in the company of people who are as relieved by it as I am.